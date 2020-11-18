Nancy R. George of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday November 17, 2020
at her residence at the age of 82. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Friday, November 20, 2020 at 12 noon at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Lynchburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends
beginning at 10 AM.
A native of Moore County, she was the daughter of the late Glendon J. and
Georgia Moorehead Rogers. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in
Tullahoma and enjoyed antiquing, quilting, doing cross stitch and fishing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Dorothy
Jean Rogers.
Mrs. George is survived by her loving husband of 64 ½ years, Shirley George
of Tullahoma; son, Roger George (Margaret) of Woodville, AL; daughter,
Debbie Creason (Larry) of Franklin; brothers, Charles Rogers (Elaine) and
Jerry Rogers (Brenda), both of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Jessica Creason of
Nashville, Traci Meza (Jose L) of Nashville and Brett Milde (Stephanie) of
Huntsville and six great grandchildren.
