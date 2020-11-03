Mrs. Melissa Lee Johnson, age 58, of Manchester, TN, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at her residence after an extended illness.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Muncie, Indiana to her parents Kennith Hugh
Crawford and Donna Lee Bowen. She loved going to the beach, swimming,
shopping, spending time with friends and family, and had an endearing love
for all children. Mrs. Johnson enjoyed and loved her family dearly. She was
preceded in death by her father, Kennith Hugh Crawford and step father,
Tommy Bowen.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by husband Ward Johnson; mother, Donna Lee Bowen;
step mother Virgie Crawford; three sisters, Akenda (Steve) Grosch (Lenor
City), Toni (Ron) Pratt, and Danielle Jackson; step brother, Gary Jernigan
of (Murfreesboro); two daughters, Alissa (Jake) Roberts and Kelsey (Andrew)
Sisson; four grandchildren, Jaxson, Aidan, Azlee and Wyatt; her two
girlies, Aryana Lowry and Kelti Hamrick; and a host of cherished nieces and
nephews.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 5:00pm
until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services
will be conducted on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 1:00pm from the chapel of
Central Funeral Home with Roy Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow in
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coffee County Children’s
Advocacy Center.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.