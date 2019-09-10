McClure, Fred Donald, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, October 4th, 2019 at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville at the age of 89. Mr. McClure was born in Winchester to the late Thomas J. and Fannie Stubblefield McClure. He was a veteran of the United States Army and went on to work as a Welding Engineer and Supervisor with AEDC. Mr. McClure was also a long-time member of the Gospel Tabernacle Baptist Church in Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Jean McClure; one son, Larry Donald McClure; and seven brothers and sisters, Grady, Claude and J.D. McClure, Dot Riddle, Gladys Parker, Thelma Farris and Dimple Sanders. Mr. McClure is survived by one son, Brad Stephen McClure and his wife Jennifer; seven grandchildren, Lori McClure Smith and her husband Thomas, Lance McClure and his wife Morgan, Taylor McClure Roper and her husband Craig, Morgan McClure, Leah McClure, Logan Langlois and Kelly Langlois; two great-grandchildren, Avery and Carter; and daughter-in-law, Lois McClure. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Rod Shrader, Jack Hice and Jimmy Kesey officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow at Mount Garner Cemetery in Decherd. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gospel Tabernacle Baptist Church, 965 Gourdneck Road NW, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
10/9/19 — Fred Donald McClure
