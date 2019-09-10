10/9/19 — Buddy Owen Elrod

Funeral services for Mr. Buddy Owen Elrod, age 69, of McMinnville, TN, will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Jim Zlaten officiating. Burial will follow in Fredonia Cemetery. The Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mr. Elrod passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Thomas River Park Hospital in McMinnville, TN.
Buddy was born on October 25, 1949, in Tullahoma, TN, to the late Elmer and Geraldine Elrod. Before retiring from Bridgestone, he was a Veteran of the United State Air Force. He loved coaching baseball and going to auction where he would set up his flea market booth. Buddy also was a huge Tennessee football fan.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one son, Bradley Elrod; one sister, Teresa Diane. He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Baugh (Terrell) and Leslie Elrod; one sister, Liz Warlich (Ernie); and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
www.alz.org
