10/4/19–Winnell Lackey Pittenger

Pittenger, Winnell Lackey, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, September 30th, 2019 at Life Care Center at the age of 102. Winnell was born on March 18th, 1917 in Decherd to the late George H. and Lela Bryan Williams. She was saved at the age of 12 at Rutledge Falls and was also baptized at the falls. She has lived a Christian life for over 80 years and was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Tullahoma. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Louis Lackey and Owen Pittenger; three brothers, Judson Williams, George Williams, and Charles Williams; four sisters, Ella Ruth Garner, Jemima Baughman, Cullie Garner and Mary Elizabeth Hastings; brothers-in-law, George Washington Garner, Bryan Baughman, Gladson Garner, Donald Hastings, and B.W. Lackey; sisters-in-law, Ethel Williams, Ruth Williams, and Lorraine Williams; nephew, Terry Williams; niece, Joy Hepler; great-nephew, Aaron Garner; 3 step-sons, John Pittenger and his wife Shirley, Ernie Pittenger and Bill Pittenger. Winnell is survived by her daughter, Brenda Lackey; step-daughter-in-law, Betty Pittenger; sister-in-law, Dorothy Lackey; Life Care giver, Helen Riddle; grandchildren, Pam James, Greg and Dean Pittenger, Rhonda Lesjok, Jean (Dave) Keats, Tammy Pittenger and children, Sandi (Nick), Christian Tellie, Janine (Dan) Pedersen and children; seventeen great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; foster children, Leona Pyles, Wanda Olsheske, Larry Deal, and Gene Deal; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Billie Guinn and her children and grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4th, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-3:00pm with the funeral to follow at 3:00pm with Elbert Smith, Don Garner and Jimmy Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family would like to especially thank the staff at Life Care Center and Hospice Compassus for their loving care for Winnell during the last few weeks of her life.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
10/4/19–Winnell Lackey Pittenger
Pittenger, Winnell Lackey, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, September 30th, 2019 at Life Care Center at the age of 102. Winnell was born on March 18th, 1917 in Decherd to the late George H. and Lela Bryan Williams. She was saved at the age of 12 at Rutledge Falls and was also baptized at the falls. She has lived a Christian life for over 80 years and was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Tullahoma. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Louis Lackey and Owen Pittenger; three brothers, Judson Williams, George Williams, and Charles Williams; four sisters, Ella Ruth Garner, Jemima Baughman, Cullie Garner and Mary Elizabeth Hastings; brothers-in-law, George Washington Garner, Bryan Baughman, Gladson Garner, Donald Hastings, and B.W. Lackey; sisters-in-law, Ethel Williams, Ruth Williams, and Lorraine Williams; nephew, Terry Williams; niece, Joy Hepler; great-nephew, Aaron Garner; 3 step-sons, John Pittenger and his wife Shirley, Ernie Pittenger and Bill Pittenger. Winnell is survived by her daughter, Brenda Lackey; step-daughter-in-law, Betty Pittenger; sister-in-law, Dorothy Lackey; Life Care giver, Helen Riddle; grandchildren, Pam James, Greg and Dean Pittenger, Rhonda Lesjok, Jean (Dave) Keats, Tammy Pittenger and children, Sandi (Nick), Christian Tellie, Janine (Dan) Pedersen and children; seventeen great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; foster children, Leona Pyles, Wanda Olsheske, Larry Deal, and Gene Deal; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Billie Guinn and her children and grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4th, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-3:00pm with the funeral to follow at 3:00pm with Elbert Smith, Don Garner and Jimmy Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family would like to especially thank the staff at Life Care Center and Hospice Compassus for their loving care for Winnell during the last few weeks of her life.