10/4/19–Richard Clark Crosslin

Mr. Richard Clark Crosslin, age 69 of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly Monday night at Unity Medical Center in Manchester. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt Cleve and Alta Cordelia Wilson Crosslin.
Mr. Crosslin was a retired principal and athletic director in the Coffee County school system and was a member of the Forest Mill Baptist Church. He was a founding member of the Sportsman’s & Businessmen’s Charitable Organization of Coffee County and he was involved in the Dusty Elam Foundation. He loved fishing, woodworking, and farming. Mr. Crosslin was a TSSAA basketball referee and he coached and touched a lot of kids lives in the Coffee County area.
Mr. Crosslin is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Linda Willis Crosslin; his three children, Jason Clark Crosslin, and his wife, Deana, of Manchester, Christa Lynn McBride, and her husband, Scott, of Manchester, and Karen Crosslin Turner, and her husband, Justin, of Murfreesboro; 7 grandchildren, Dayne, Tallan, and Harper Crosslin, Taylor and Madelyn McBride, and Ellie and Lainey Turner; one sister, Betty Joyce, and her husband, Chuck, of Tullahoma.
Funeral services will be Friday, October 4, 2019, at 2 P.M. at Central Funeral Home with Brother Danny Freeman officiating. Burial will follow in the Hillsboro Memorial Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, October 3, from 5-8 P.M. and from 12 Noon until 2 P.M. Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the American Heart Association.
