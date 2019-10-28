10/30/19 — James Aaron Eslick

James Aaron Eslick of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at NHC Tullahoma at the age of 81. Mr. Eslick was born July 30, 1938 in Winchester, TN to the late Homer Eslick, Sr. and Annie Maude Stovall Eslick. In 1957 he graduated from Tullahoma High School, and he served in the National Guard for five years. He worked as a cement mason with Raymond Wells Construction for many years, and later worked as an outside machinist at AEDC until his retirement. Throughout his life, Aaron was an avid Tennessee football fan, and also liked working in his yard. In his later years, he enjoyed working out with friends at Planet Fitness, keeping up with family and friends on Facebook, and spending hours working jigsaw puzzles. He was affectionately known as “Unc” to all of his nieces and nephews, and was known for calling each one to sing his best rendition (or worse, depending on one’s perspective) of “Happy Birthday” on their special day. He was also the giver of the very best hugs. He was a member of the Wilson Avenue church of Christ, and faithfully served God all of his life. Mr. Eslick is preceded in death by both of his parents, and his beloved cat, Precious. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Jeanette Wall Eslick of Tullahoma; one brother, Homer Eslick, Jr. and his wife Regina of Tullahoma; five nieces and nephews, Jerry Wayne Eslick of Tullahoma, Vickie Lynn Eslick of Tullahoma, Connie Brown and her husband Frank of Tullahoma, Lisa Bigham and her husband Terry of Tullahoma; and Chris Broadrick and his wife Janet of Murfreesboro; four great-nieces and nephews, Jessica Broadrick of Jacksonville, FL, Chelsea Sudberry and her husband Josh of Brentwood, Andrea Bigham of Nashville, and Derrick Bigham and his wife Samantha of Chicago, IL; and three great-great-nephews, Jack, Charlie, and James Sudberry. Visitation for Mr. Eslick will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 11:00am-1:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Randy Davis officiating. A private family burial will follow with Frank Brown, Bryan Brown, Josh Sudberry, Chris Broadrick, Terry Bigham, and Derrick Bigham serving as pallbearers. Alton Molder, G.W. Owens, Peter Traversa, James Griggs, Joe Waller, Kent Erving, Bill Parker, and Raymond Banks will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family expresses their special thanks for the wonderful help, care, and kindness given by Hospice Compassus, Home Instead of Tullahoma, and the staff of NHC. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Aaron’s memory be made to either the Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation- 110 E. Lauderdale St. Tullahoma, TN 37388; or Wilson Avenue church of Christ- 1401 Wilson Ave. Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
10/30/19 — James Aaron Eslick
