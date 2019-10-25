10/29/19 — Betty Jean Vigdorth

Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Jean Vigdorth, age 95, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 10:00 AM Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Manchester Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Manchester Funeral Home. Mrs. Vigdorth passed from this life on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at her residence.
Betty was born in Cheatham County, TN to the late Eugene and Anna Ivy. She was a member of Main Street Church of Christ. Betty also was a Kindergarten teacher for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, sewing, and most of all spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ewell Vidgorth. She is survived by two sons, Don Vigdorth (Ellen) and Terry Vigdorth (Ana); two daughters, Patsy Stone (Robert) and Vicki Weiner (Don); seven grandchildren, Marley Vidgorth, Alexander Vigdorth (McKenzie), Emily Vigdorth, Ivy Vidgorth, Zack Weiner, Ben Weiner, and Jennifer Webster; three great grandchildren, William Vigdorth, Jack Vigdorth, and Zoe Poston.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Vigdorth Family.