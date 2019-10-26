10/28/19 — Jerry W Reed

Jerry W Reed of Manchester, passed this life on Friday, October 25, 2019 at
Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 70. Graveside services are
scheduled at Ragsdale Cemetery in Manchester on Monday, October 28, 2019 at
3 PM.
Mr. Reed, a native of Manchester, was the son of the late Frank and Vera
Phipps Reed. He enjoyed working on cars, camping, boating and riding
motorcycles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Jerry Dewayne
Reed and brothers, Estill Phipps, Ralph Reed and Roger Reed.
Mr. Reed is survived by son, Johnny Reed, special friend and ex-wife,
Brenda Reed Cathey and her husband, John and sister, Sandra Morris, all of
Manchester; sister, Rita Gale Shelton and her husband, Ronnie of
Murfreesboro; grandchildren; great grandchildren; cousins, nieces and
nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations to be made
in his honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
