10/28/19 — Glyndon K. Purcell

Glyndon K. Purcell of Huntsville, AL, passed this life on Thursday, October
24th, 2019 at Huntsville Regency Assisted Living, at the age of 84.
Graveside services are scheduled at Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma on
Monday, October 28th, 2019 at11:00 AM.
Mrs. Purcell, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late Jessie
and Willie Lawson Kennedy. She was a member of Chase Church of Christ and
retired from NASA after 29 years of faithful service.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her baby brother,
Ray Kennedy.
Mrs. Purcell is survived by her high school sweetheart and loving husband,
Andy D. Purcell; two sons, Neal Purcell (Chrissie) and Barry Purcell; one
sister Audrey Kennedy of Nashville; and two grandchildren, Andrew and Scott
Purcell.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations to be made
in her honor to the Grundy Street Church of Christ.
