10/26/19 — Robert Austin Paulk, Sr

Memorial services for Mr. Robert Austin Paulk, Sr., age 82, of Beechgrove, TN, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tullahoma, TN with Pastor Alex Hoffner officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 AM until time of service at the church. Robert passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN.
Robert was born in Wray, GA, the son of the late John C. and Ruby Marjorie Gay Paulk. He was an aeronautical engineer at AEDC and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Robert was an avid sailor, and enjoyed building a 26-foot concrete boat. He was interested in politics and volunteered with Coffee County Mental Health Association and Centerstone.
In addition to his parents, Robert was also preceded in death by an infant son. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Eldri S. Paulk; three children, Robert Paulk, Jr., Anne (Kenny) Parker, and John (Sonja) Paulk; seven grandchildren, Daniel (Sarah) Parker, Shelley Parker, Marybeth Parker, Rebecca Parker, Seth Parker, Eliana Paulk, and Jack Paulk; two great grandchildren, Joseph and Andrew Parker; two brothers, Ron and Alan; one sister, Cecile; several nieces and nephews; a special cousin, Doris; and many dear friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Paulk family.
