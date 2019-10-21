10/26/19 — Lucy Jane Deal

Funeral services for Mrs. Lucy Jane Deal, age 73, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Old Blanton Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Mrs. Deal passed from this life on Monday, October 21, 2019, at her residence in Manchester, TN.
Lucy was born in Coffee County, TN, to the late James “J.R.” and Addie Wiser. Before retirement, Lucy was a librarian for Manchester City Schools. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, she loved sewing and quilting, and enjoyed going to the Farmer’s Market. She was a loving wife, mother, and sister.
Lucy is survived by her loving husband of over 40 years, Charles Deal; one daughter, Mindy Deal; two brothers, Robert and Claude Wiser; three sisters, Teresa Frame, Mary Stoakes, and Doris Hines; and several nieces and nephews.
