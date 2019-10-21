10/26/19 –Grady Hobson Saunders, Jr.

Grady Hobson Saunders, Jr., 70, passed away at Tennova Harton Hospital on
October 16, 2019.
He was born in Auburn, AL in 1948 while his father was an instructor at the
university. Later moving to Huntsville, AL, he graduated from Butler High
School in 1966. He went on to earn a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in
Aerospace Engineering from Auburn University.
After meeting his wife Coleen at Auburn University, they married and moved
to Tullahoma where he worked as an engineer at Arnold Engineering
Development Center from 1974 to 1985 at PWT where he specialized in Store
Separation and Dynamic Facility Control Simulations. He moved to Sverdrup
downtown from 1985 to 1997 and worked as a consultant until his retirement.
He was a member of American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.
Lifelong interests include music, old movies, and aviation. He was a
member of the Auburn University Marching Band during his college years and
loved Big Band music particular. Grady helped start the South Jackson
Street Band with several friends and played with them from its inception
until the mid-2000’s, when he hung up his bass and supported them as a
member of the audience.
Grady was interested in old movies, especially those made before 1945 and
had a collection of his favorites.
As an aerospace engineer, his interest in airplanes and aviation never
wavered. As a pilot, he enjoyed flying in his younger years and being a
part of the Tullahoma Bunch and Beechcraft Heritage Museum. He built
dozens of models over the years and was a long-time member of the Aircraft
Owners and Pilots Association.
A lifelong Auburn University fan, Grady enjoyed watching football with his
family and was excited when his granddaughter, Lila, decided to attend Auburn
University like her grandparents.
His love of his family was very strong and he kept up with his
grandchildren’s sports activities even when he was unable to attend. He
also spent many years as scorekeeper for his son’s baseball teams.
He is predeceased in death by his parents, Della Nobles Saunders and Grady
Hobson Saunders, Sr., and his sister, Susan Golden, all of Huntsville, AL.
Grady is survived by his wife of 49 years, Coleen, son and
daughter-in-law, Pike and Sonia Toombs Saunders, and grandchildren, Lila
(18), Emeri (13), and Beaux (10), all of Tullahoma.
Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Daves
Culbertson from 11 am until 2 pm. This informal visitation is a
celebration of memories with friends and coworkers.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.