Robertson, Dorothy Jean, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 89. Mrs. Robertson was born in Winchester to the late Thomas Clinton and Edna Earl Wiseman Spencer. During her life she worked at All-Steel Manufacturing and was a member of Thompson Creek Baptist Church in the Raus community. Mrs. Robertson, along with her husband, also owned and operated Winchester Cash Grocery. She loved all kinds of arts and crafts, including painting, eggery, making jewelry and basket weaving. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Robertson was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Grover Robertson; two sons, Grover Phillip Robertson and Thomas Alan Robertson; one daughter, Janet Lynn Caron; one brother, Thomas Earl Spencer; and one grandson, Jeremy Hambrick. She is survived by two sons, Roger S. Robertson and Rodney L. Robertson; one daughter, Jean Robertson Hambrick and her husband Buddy; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one sister, Robbie Motlow Rendell; and special cousin, Janice Gilliland. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25th, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at 10:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Paul Lane officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
10/26/19 — Dorothy Jean Robertson
