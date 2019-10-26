10/26/19 — Darlene Yvonne Collins

Mrs. Darlene Yvonne Collins, 82, passed away
Thursday October 24, 2019 at Bailey Manor in Manchester, Tennessee. She
was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on December 19, 1936.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest L. Lawrance and Pauline P.
Swearengin Lawrance; husband, Ross E. Collins Sr.
She was an advertising manager working in newspaper publishing for the
Manchester Times, a member of the United Methodist Church and had a love
for horses.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Ross E. Collins Jr. MD and his wife Laurie
of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; granddaughters, Mallory and her husband Ryan
Morehead, Mary Morgan and her husband Richard Jenkins; great granddaughter,
Lillian Morehead; sister, Barbara Chipponeri and her children’s families.
The loving staff at Bailey Manor have been a true blessing to her in her
last year of life.
Graveside funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday at the Garden Mausoleum
at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by: Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimers
Association