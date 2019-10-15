10/21/19 — Howard “Leroy” Wilkerson

Howard “Leroy” Wilkerson, 59, of Winchester, TN passed away Saturday,
October 12, 2019 at St. Thomas West Hospital, surrounded by his loving
family. He was born in Nashville, TN on May 31, 2019 to Helen Wilkerson and
the late William Chatman.
In addition to Mr. Chatman, Leroy was preceded in death by his step-father,
Jessie Johnson Sr., one brother, William R. Chatman Jr, and one sister,
Linda Luckey
He is survived by his mother, Helen Johnson; two daughters, Kia Elliot and
Sharnai Foster; five brothers, Ricky Johnson (Donna), Jessie Johnson Jr.,
Michael Johnson, Steven Chatman (Darnee) and William Calvin Chatman
(Tanya); six sisters, Pamela Draine, Lisa Turrentine (Harold), LaTonya
Minard (Frank), Emily Shropshire (William), Ophelia Morris (Walter), and
Wanda Hodges (Jonathan); and two grandchildren, as well as host of nieces,
nephews, and extended family.
Leroy was a faithful member of the First Seventh-Day Adventist Church on
Horton St. in Decherd and loved the Lord. He was a self-proclaimed “Clever
Little Hustler’ who loved to stay busy and loved his family.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 21st, 2019 at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home at 1:00 PM with a visitation starting at
12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Watson North Memorial Park in Winchester, TN
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Mr. Wilkerson’s honor.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com