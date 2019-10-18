10/20/19 — Margie Ruth Tucker Medley

Graveside services for Mrs. Margie Ruth Tucker Medley, age 80, of Estill Springs, TN, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at New Brick Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM at Manchester Funeral Home on Sunday before the service. Mrs. Medley passed from this life on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Manchester Healthcare in Manchester, TN.
Margie was born in Winchester, TN, to the late Johnnie and Lottie Tucker. She was a machine operator for Eden Industries before retirement. Margie loved being outside in her flower bed and watch hummingbirds.
In addition to her parents, Margie is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Medley; one son, James Kevin Medley; one daughter-in-law, Angela Medley; three brothers, Paul, Frank, and Bill Tucker; two sisters, Faye Banks and Mary Foster. She is survived by one son, Claude C. Medley; one daughter, Vickie Evans (Stephen); two sisters, Joyce Randolph and Betty Wimberley; two grandsons, Jason Evans (Lacey) and Matt Evans (Kristy); two great-grandchildren, Luke and Libby Evans.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Manchester Funeral Home in remembrance of Mrs. Margie Medley.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Medley family.