10/2/19–Michelle Marie Karnes

Michelle Marie Karnes of Shelbyville, passed this life on Tuesday, October
1, 2019 at her residence at the age of 56. Memorial Services will be
scheduled at a later time.
Michelle, the daughter of the late Robert and Mary Griggs Karnes, was born
on August 27, 1963 in Elyria, OH. She was a very creative person and
enjoyed writing and coloring. She was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. She
loved taking care of her family, baking and cooking. Her favorite times
were spent with her grandchildren.
Michelle is survived by son, Jonathon Spurling of Medina, OH; daughter,
Danielle Bragg (Charles) of Shelbyville; sisters, Dawn Clapper (Gary) of
Elyria, OH and Dianna Neary (Edward) of Sparta, TN and grandchildren,
Ricardo Torres Jr, Gracelynn Bragg and Bowen Bragg.
