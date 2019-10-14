10/17/19 — Raymond Johnson “Dinky” Duke

Funeral services for Mr. Raymond Johnson “Dinky” Duke, age 82, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Manchester Funeral Home with Dwight Duckworth and Ricky Duke officiating. Burial will follow in New Reddens Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, October 16 and from 11:00 AM until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Mr. Duke passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Raymond was born in Rutherford County, TN, the son of the late William Johnson and Beatrice Shelton Duke. Before retirement, Raymond was employed at Wilson Sporting Goods in Tullahoma for 42 years, where he worked in the professional finishing department. He served several terms as a Coffee County Road Commissioner and was a member of Riley Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Raymond was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Eddie Duke; and one sister, Peggy Duke Holden. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Beaty Duke; one daughter, Dana (Tim) Morris; two grandchildren, Emily (Jon) Robinson and Lauren (Jamie) Crouch; three great grandchildren, Charley Elizabeth and Jonathan Briggs Robinson and Regan Alandra Crouch.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Riley Creek Baptist Church, c/o Linda Banks, 385 Cannon Road, Wartrace, TN 37183.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Duke family.