10/17/19 — Dustin Wade Buckner

Mr. Dustin Wade Buckner, 35, passed away Tuesday
October 22, 2019 in a fishing accident on the Elk River. He was born in
Tullahoma, Tennessee on May 16, 1984.
Dustin owned and operated High and Tight Lawn Care and was a member of the
Impact Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was a veteran of the United
States Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Jamie Grein Buckner; daughter, Charley Buckner;
sons, Luke and Benjamin Buckner; father, Dennis Wade Buckner; mother,
Bonnie L. Nunley Buckner; brothers, Dwight “Pete” (Angie) Buckner and Casey
Buckner; sisters, Lynn Parker, Angela (Ronald) Vaughn, Monica (Kent) Nunley
and Danielle (Gerrial) Parks; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 4:00 PM Sunday in the funeral home chapel with
Pastor Bill Adcock officiating with burial to follow in the Bethel Cemetery
in Pelham with Military Honors. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Saturday at
Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com