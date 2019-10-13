10/13/19 — Lawrence Reggie “Caveman” Mullican

Mr. Lawrence Reggie “Caveman” Mullican, 58, passed
away Monday October 7, 2019 from injuries received in a automobile accident.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 20, 1961 to James Marlon
Mullican and Rosemary Katherine Giroux Mullican who preceded him in death
along with his brother, James Mullican.
Larry is survived by his sons, Wesley, Carl Ray and Matthew Mullican;
daughters, Ashley Trimue and Brittany Mullican; brothers, Patrick and
Marvin Mullican; sister, Juanita Mullican; several grandchildren, nieces
and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday in the Central Funeral Home chapel
with Minister P.J. Stewart officiating with burial to follow in the Zion
Hill Cemetery. Visitation 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Saturday at Central Funeral
Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com