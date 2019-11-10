Swinford, Bro. Philip William, age 87, of Tullahoma, went to be with the Lord on Friday morning, October 4th, 2019. Bro. Swinford was born on December 11th, 1931 to Frank Freeman and E.B. Hirlston Swinford who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Frank Freeman Swinford Jr. and Joe Henry Swinford; and four sisters, Pauline Grant, Eunice Chesser, Lois Simmons and Jean Roush. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Robbie Gunn Swinford; two daughters, Shannon (Loran) Meyers and Ladana (Yram) Lopez; four grandchildren, Breanna Nicole Meyers, Robbie Frances Lopez, Brookelynne Noel Meyers and Ezekiel Swinford Ysidro Lopez; three sisters, Freida Newman, Glynn Clark and Elsie Lewis; brother-in-law, Euther Chesser; sisters-in-law, Elwanda Brown Swinford, Frances (Tom) Shelton, Jeanette Gunn and Sue Gunn; and a host of nephews and nieces. Bro. Swinford loved Jesus and people. To honor his memory, we must all walk humbly before God and make plans to meet him some day. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10th, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 11th, 2019 at 1:00pm at New Life Pentecostal Church, 4347 Metro 41A Highway, Normandy, Tennessee 37360 with Rev. Yram Lopez and Rev. Ron Brown officiating. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the funeral service at the church. Burial with military honors will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Shelbyville United Pentecostal Church Building Fund, where he served as Bishop, 1701 Green Lane, Shelbyville, Tennessee 37160. The family would like to thank Adoration Hospice, and especially Bro. Swinford’s nurse, Susan Moss for the loving care they provided.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
10/11/19 — Philip William Swinford
