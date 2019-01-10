10/1/19 — Ruth Tucker Brinkley

Ruth Tucker Brinkley of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, September
28, 2019 at her residence at the age of 96. Funeral Services are scheduled
on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Bethany Cemetery. The family will receive friends
beginning at 12 PM.
Mrs. Brinkley, the daughter of the late Stevie C. and Lura V. Stamper
Tucker, was born on June 2, 1923. She was a member of the Central Baptist
Church of Matteson, IL. Mrs. Brinkley was a loving mother, grandmother and
great grandmother. She was a wonderful homemaker and a great cook. In her
younger years, she enjoyed getting together with friends and playing cards.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Joe P
Brinkley.
Mrs. Brinkley is survived by daughters, Carolyn Houston and her husband,
Charles of Estill Springs, Connie Cleghorn and her husband, Frank Cruzado
of Tullahoma and Terri Stella of Homewood, IL; eight grandchildren and six
great grandchildren.
