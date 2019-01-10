10/1/19 — Rev. Elbert Franklin Brown

Funeral services for Rev. Elbert Franklin Brown, age 88, of Hillsboro, TN, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Troy Finney officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the funeral home. Rev. Brown passed from this life surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 28, 2019, in Hillsboro.
Elbert was born in Coffee County, TN to the late James and Vinnie Brown. He was a United States Army veteran, a farmer, and a minister throughout his life. Elbert was an avid gardener and sold many of his vegetables at the Tullahoma and Manchester Farmer’s Market. He was a man of God who shared his faith and lived his faith with the Church of Nazarene. He would give anyone the shirt off his back to help them. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Elbert is also preceded in death by one sister, Clara Mae Barnes. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Shirley Brown; one son, David “Dwight” Brown (Sandra); one daughter, Sharon Cox; six grandchildren, Traci, Wendy, Rachel, Ryan, Shelby, and Sarah; four great-grandchildren, Sophia, Maddison, Lauren, and Brandon.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown family.
www.manchesterfuneralhome.com