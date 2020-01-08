1/9/20 – Mary Rose Barnes

Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Rose Barnes, age 81, of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Centertown Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Mrs. Barnes passed from this life surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at her residence in Manchester.
Mary was born in Winchester, TN, to the late Henry and Loretta Amos. She was a seamstress for over 30 years upon her retirement. Mary loved going shopping and to yard sales, and she loved flowers. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Mary is also preceded in death by two brothers, Leroy “Bobo” Amos and Henry “BB” Amos; two sisters, Beverly Thrasher and Sue Gilliam; one grandson, Waylon Dodd. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Kenneth Barnes; one son, Tim McCullough (Larissa); two daughters, Darlene Reecer (Robert) and Charlene Dodd (Roger); one brother, Jack Amos; four grandchildren, Kenny, Breonna, Paige, and Kelley; four great-grandchildren, Tori, Erica, Tessa, and Austin; and several half brothers and sisters.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Barnes family.
