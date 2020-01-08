1/9/20 — Lucille Rebecca Waller

Graveside services for Mrs. Lucille Rebecca Waller, age 49, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Waller passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at her residence.
Becky was born in Wheeling, WV, the daughter of the late Robert Rickman and Beverly Powell Paden. She was a homemaker, loving wife and mother, and loved her grand pug, Onyx Pearl.
Becky is survived by her loving husband, Jeff Waller; one daughter, Jessica (Michael) Bartlett; one granddaughter, Winnie Mae Bartlett; one sister, Elizabeth Frazier; and three nieces, Katy, Krissy, and Karly Frazier.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Waller family.
