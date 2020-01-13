1/14/20– Frances Bethea Travis

Mrs. Frances Bethea Travis, 77 of Manchester passed away at her
home on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Mrs. Travis was a retired HR manager for
Wal-Mart. She was a devout Christian who enjoyed bird watching and loved
being with her family and her Yorkshire Terrier “Happy.”
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Darla Gay Travis Ingrum. She is
survived by her son Barry Dean Travis of Manchester; 2 grandchildren;
Matthew Travis and Lacy Maxwell of Manchester; Uncle; Jonas Winn Ingrum
(Brenda) and son-in-law; Keith (Kathi) Ingrum.
Visitation will be Monday from 4-7 at Central Funeral Home. A graveside
service will be held Tuesday at 10:00 AM at Fredonia Cemetery. In lieu of
flowers, donations may be made to Church of Christ India Missions P.O Box
1448 Hamilton, Al.35570.