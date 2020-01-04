1/9/20 — Callie Kalyn Jernigan

Miss Callie Kalyn Jernigan, 22, passed away Friday
January 3, 2020 unexpectedly at Unity Medical Center in Manchester. She
was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on July 23, 1997.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Otis Jernigan and Alice
Bumbalough Jernigan, Basal Arnold and Modean Anderson Arnold; aunt, Deborah Adams; uncle, Michael Arnold.
She was a member of Noah’s Fork Baptist Church and the Noah FCE. She was a substitute teacher and worked at the North Coffee Excellence Program. She
was one of the caregivers to her grandfather Otis Jernigan during his final
year of life.
She is survived by her parents, Travis Keith Jernigan and Kathy June Arnold
Jernigan; brothers, Travis Cole (Torrie) Jernigan and Tyler Carson
(Abi-Gail) Jernigan; fiancee’, Johnathan Lebron Johnson; aunts and uncles,
Ronald Adams, Sue Arnold, Viva and Jimmy Fletcher, Linda and Gary Gordan,
Brenda and Wayne Richardson, Terry and Treva Arnold, Gary and Rhonda
Arnold, Steve and Vhonda Jernigan, David Jernigan, Mark and Dewana
Jernigan; special friends, Sandra Phillips and Jackie Gannon; many cousins,
friends and other family.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday in the Central Funeral Home
chapel with Ministers Mike Anderson and Danny Anderson officiating with
burial to follow in the Farrar Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 4:00 PM – 8:00
PM Wednesday and 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Thursday at Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Diabetes
Association or the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.