Helen Mary Smith, 73 of Hillsboro passed away Thursday January
2, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Smith was retired form the Oldsmobile Motor
Company in Lansing Michigan. She is survived by her husband Warren Lester
Smith; son Danny Corbin (Vickie) of Michigan; daughter Michelle Pierce of
Hillsboro; sister Margaret Colby of Normandy; 6 grandchildren and 5
great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday January
8th from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. In lieu of Flowers donations may be made
to cover funeral expenses.
1/8/20– Helen Mary Smith
Helen Mary Smith, 73 of Hillsboro passed away Thursday January