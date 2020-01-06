Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

1/8/20– Helen Mary Smith

Helen Mary Smith, 73 of Hillsboro passed away Thursday January
2, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Smith was retired form the Oldsmobile Motor
Company in Lansing Michigan. She is survived by her husband Warren Lester
Smith; son Danny Corbin (Vickie) of Michigan; daughter Michelle Pierce of
Hillsboro; sister Margaret Colby of Normandy; 6 grandchildren and 5
great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday January
8th from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. In lieu of Flowers donations may be made
to cover funeral expenses.