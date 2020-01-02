1/7/20 — Billie Sue Hobbs Forsyth

Billie Sue Hobbs Forsyth, age 64, passed this life on Friday, December 20, 2019 at her home in Tullahoma, TN. Billie was a dedicated member of Daddy Billy’s Garden Club and the Coffee County Democratic Party. Billie enjoyed kayaking, gardening, and spending time with her dog, Stella. Billie is preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, John A. Forsyth. Billie is also preceded by her father Billy Colsher Hobbs; mother-in-law Ruth A. Forsyth; two brothers-in-law Bruce Sisk and Anthony Lowhorn; and nephew-in-law Mike Nix. Billie is survived by her mother Ruby Hobbs of Tullahoma; three children, Dylan (Monica) Forsyth of San Diego CA, Lacey Forsyth of Nashville, and Alyson Forsyth (Andrew Caldwell) of Tullahoma; grandson Nathanael Forsyth of San Diego CA; two sisters, Linda Sisk of Tullahoma and Ivy Lowhorn of Estill Springs; two nieces, Susie (Mark) Rambo of Tullahoma and Stacey Nix of Tullahoma; two nephews. Ryan Lowhorn of Estill Springs and Aaron (Ana) Lowhorn of Estill Springs; and several great-nieces and nephews. Billie is also survived by her ‘children by choice’ Nathan, Honey, and Addy Burt, Wyatt Smith; along with three granddogs, Capone, Knox, and Lady. A celebration of Billie’s life will be held on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 at Daddy Billy’s from 5:00-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Tullahoma Animal Shelter or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.