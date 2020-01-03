1/6/20– Joyce Sullivan Harrell

Funeral services for Mrs. Joyce Sullivan Harrell, age 82, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Manchester Funeral Home with Brother Jimmy Rigsby officiating. Burial will follow in Fredonia Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Manchester Funeral Home. Mrs. Harrell passed from this life on January 3, 2020 at NHC of Tullahoma.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Marshall Harrell; parents Walter and “Queenie” Elizabeth Sullivan; along with two brothers James Sullivan and Fred Sullivan.
She was a member of Gnat Hill Church of Christ. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Throughout her life she was employed with Eden Industries, TEAM enterprises, and the Manchester and Coffee County School Systems in the Cafeterias.
Survivors include one son and daughter in law Don and Rebecca Harrell; two granddaughters, Brandy Gibbs (Eric) and Ashley Jernigan; one great grand-daughter, Briley Jernigan. Also surviving is one sister, Loyce Sullivan Gilley; and one sister- in- law, Barbara Sullivan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please made donations to St. Jude’s Children’s hospital, Gnat Hill Church of Christ, or Monroe Carroll Jr Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.