1/6/20– Elton D. Banks

Manchester, Tennessee – Mr. Elton D. Banks, 63, passed away Tuesday
December 31, 2019 at his home. He was born in Tullahoma, Tennessee on June
26, 1956 to Paskel Banks and Molene Smith Banks who preceded him in death
along with his sister, Patsy Banks.
He was a farmer and member of the Riley Creek Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Tabitha and her husband Sherrill Brown,
Alabama; sisters, Brenda and her husband Paul Hathaway, Kansas City, Mo and
Treva Hedgepath, Portland, TN; 1 grandson, Hayden Brown; several nieces and
nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday in the Central Funeral Home chapel
with Minister Dwight Duckworth officiating with burial to follow in the Old
Reddons Cemetery. Visitation: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Monday at Central
Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.