1/5/20 — Mr. Jack Preston “J.P.” Teal

Mr. Jack Preston “J.P.” Teal, 81, passed away
Tuesday December 31, 2019 at his home. He was a native of Coffee County
and was born on October 21, 1938 to the late Lank and Jessie Crosslin Teal
in addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Frances
and Doris Teal; brothers, Vernon Deloy, Bartley Harris and Donald Teal.
He retired from Carrier after 30 years. He was a member of the Noah’s
Fork Baptist Church for many years. He loved raising and showing baby
colts. He was a golfer and loved telling jokes to everyone he came in
contact with.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carlene Green Teal; sons, Jack Jr.
and Vernon Teal; daughters, Brenda Watson, Wanda Dykes, Connie Taylor and
Kelly Rogers; speical grandson, Wesley Rogers who was like a son; sister,
Betty Metcalf; grandchildren, Donald Teal, Bridgett Rosson, Tara Walker,
Jennifer Teal, Jenny Coyle. Nicki Caudill, Dustin Taylor and Hannah Teal; 9
great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday in the Central Funeral Home chapel
with Elder Timothy Hastings officiating with burial to follow in the Rose
Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Saturday at Central Funeral
Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in
his honor.