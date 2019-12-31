1/4/20 — Perry Frasure Hull, Jr

A Celebration of Life for Mr. Perry Frasure Hull, Jr. age 72 of Manchester, will be held on Friday, January 3, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. Mr. Hull passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Hull was born on April 15, 1947 in Gainesville, FL. He was of the Episcopal faith and was a 5th generation citrus buyer and grower of oranges and grapefruits while living in Florida. He was known as being a jokester and was always pranking someone. Perry had a love of all sports including golf and football. As a sports fanatic, he was always watching a game. Mr. Hull was an animal lover and a devoted family man. He will be missed by everyone who was delighted to know him.
Preceded in death by his father, Perry Frasure Hull, Sr. Survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Katherine Hull; his mother, Emily Hull; daughters, Stacey Hull-Walsh (George), Allison Inman, Rachel Hull; brothers, Robert Hull (Sandy), Ford Hull; grandchildren, Brianna Jamgochian, Gavin Amedro, Felicity Inman, Braxton Walsh; special family friend, Heidi Sommers.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Hull family.
