1/4/20 — Naomi Fay Simmons

Mrs. Naomi Fay Simmons, 91, passed away Friday
December 28, 2019 at McArthur Manor in Manchester. She was born in Beech
Grove, Tennessee on June 20, 1928 to Joshua Belle Fletcher and Lula Pearl
McCullough Fletcher who preceded her in death along with her husband, Doyle
Kelso Simmons; son, Terry P. Simmons; sister, Camelia Rooker; brothers,
J.B. Fletcher Jr. and Johnson Fletcher.
She was a member of the Bible Methodist Church. She was employed by Star
Union and retired from Edens Pajama Factory.
She is survived by her daughter, Dianne and her husband Steve Parks of
Hillsboro, Tennessee; grandchildren, Chris (Kristen) Simmons, Kerrie
(Keith) Pippenger, Kelsie (Bradley) Adams, Jennifer Simmons and Lindsey
(Matt) Puia; 9 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Frances Simmons and
Thula Fletcher; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday January 4, 2020 in the Central
Funeral Home chapel with Minister, Tom Watkins officiating with burial to
follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Friday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.