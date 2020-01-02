1/4/19– Beth “Betty” Carol Whitehead

Beth “Betty” Carol Whitehead, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday,
December 31, 2019 at her residence, at the age of 76. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10 AM – 11 AM. Burial
will follow on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2:15 PM at Woodlawn Cemetery, 660
Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN 37204.
A native of Nashville, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Harold and
Louise Thacker Florence. She attended the Eastside Church of the Nazarene
in Tullahoma. She loved her pets, Scruffy and Sammy and enjoyed walking.
She could be seen walking all around Tullahoma, no matter what the weather.
She also loved collecting angels and they were very spiritually meaningful
to her. She had many friends in Tullahoma, at her church and at Autumn
Manor, and she was loved by many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael
Florence.
Betty is survived by five children; brothers, Tom Florence of Loudon, TN,
Ron Florence of Fairfax, VA, Bob Florence of Apopka, FL and Jim Florence of
Nashville; sister, Mary Lynn Westfield of Walland, TN and several
grandchildren.
