1/31/20– Tony Earl Lawson

Tony Earl Lawson of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, January 29,
2020 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 73. Graveside Services
are scheduled for 1 PM, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Maplewood Cemetery.
A native of Coffee County, he was the son of the late Clarence Edward and
Effie Mae Evans Lawson. He was a U S Army Veteran and a member of the
Canaan Baptist Church in Tullahoma, where he served as a Deacon. Tony was
the owner of TEL Tax Service and also owned and operated the Goody Wagon in
Tullahoma. Mr. Lawson loved driving the ice cream truck thru the
neighborhoods in Tullahoma and providing treats to the children. He always
loved being around kids and coached Little League for several years. He
also enjoyed fishing and being with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers,
James, Frankie, Doyle, Clarence “Bug”, Lacy and G W Lawson and sisters,
Frances Thomas and Bessie Lawson.
Mr. Lawson is survived by his loving wife of almost 44 years, Mary Jane
Cherry Lawson of Tullahoma; daughters, Tonya Lawson of Murfreesboro,
Mechelle Lawson of Tullahoma and Mandy Contreras of Murfreesboro and his
loving pet dog, Chester.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorial donations be made in
his honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.