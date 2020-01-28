1/31/20– Ronnie Edward Anderson

Funeral services for Mr. Ronnie Edward “Scooter” Anderson, age 66, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Farrar Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM until time of services at the funeral home. Mr. Anderson passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.
Scooter was born in Manchester, TN, the son of the late Claude and Marie Holt Anderson. He was a laborer at Temco and loved to aggrevate.
In addition to his parents, Scooter was also preceded in death by one brother, Robert Lee Anderson; his grandmother, Bessie Anderson; and an aunt, Christine Anderson. He is survived by his children, Bessie Mae Anderson and Candy Michelle Anderson; grandchildren, Gabriel and Dakota Goodson and Joshua Lee Harding, II; brother, Tony (Carol) Anderson; sisters, Mary Ellen (Billy) Majors and Sarah (Richard) Felts; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
