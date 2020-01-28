1/30/20– Sarah Helena Brandon

Funeral services for Ms. Sarah Helena Brandon, age 78, of Murfreesboro, will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Manchester Funeral Home with Brother Nicky Nichols officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the funeral home. Ms. Brandon passed from this life on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Community Care of Rutherford County in Murfreesboro, TN.
Helena was born in Bedford County, TN to the late Mannie and Alberta Lowe. She was the owner of Helena’s Flowers for over 30 years. Helena loved flowers, to read, and to travel the world. Most importantly though, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Helena is also preceded in death by one son, Johnny Brandon; one grandchild, Justin Foster; two brothers, David and Clebern Lowe; two sisters, Vinita Norris and Wanda Noblitt. She is survived by one son, Danny Brandon (Rita); two sisters, Joyce Frazier and Jodi Warren; five grandchildren, Jesse Foster, Ashley Farmer, Chase Brandon, Reece Brandon, and Sarah Brandon; five great-grandchildren, Skylar, Gage, Catori, Declan, and Blair.
