1/29/20 — Rogelia S Lucas

Rogelia S Lucas, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, January 14, 2020
at NHC of Tullahoma, at the age of 86. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 7 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The
family will receive friends from 6 PM – 7 PM. Burial will be held on
Thursday, January 30 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time at the Chattanooga National
Cemetery.
Rogelia was born in the Phillipines on January 3, 1934. She and her
husband, David moved to Tullahoma from California after retirement. She
enjoyed attending the Ballet and attended St. Paul the Apostle Catholic
Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by six brothers
and sisters.
Rogelia is survived by her husband, David Lucas of Tullahoma; son, Robert
Lucas (Katroni) of Sacremento, CA and two grandchildren.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.