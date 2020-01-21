1/27/20 — Rodney Chase Carroll

Rodney Chase Carroll, of Manchester, passed this life on Sunday, January
19, 2020 at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, at the age of 46. Funeral
Services are scheduled for Monday, January 27, 2020 at 3 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Monday
beginning a 1 PM.
Rodney, a native of Murfreesboro, is the son of Linda Kay Martin Woodlee of
Tullahoma. He was a 1991 graduate of Coffee County High School where he
played football. Rodney worked for Yorozu Automotive as a production
supervisor. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and music. He also love Jeeps.
Rodney was an avid Tennessee Vols football fan.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Shauna Lohr Carroll
of Manchester; sons, Austin Ledford and Dylan Carroll, both of Manchester;
daughters, Brooklyn Carroll of Manchester and Savannah Carroll of
Tullahoma; uncle, Bob Martin of Tullahoma; Betty Young of Lewisburg and
mother-in-law, Linda Lohr of Manchester.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations be made in
his honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl,
Memphis, TN, 38105-9959 (800-873-6983) or the American Brain Tumor
Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave, Suite 550, Chicago, Il 60631
(800-886-2282).
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.