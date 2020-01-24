1/27/20 — Lillian Florence Bouldin

Ms. Lillian Florence Bouldin, age 85 of Manchester, passed away on
Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Manchester Healthcare. She was born on May
17, 1935, to the late Thurman and Addie Bryant Kirby in Warren County. Ms.
Lillian loved cooking and sewing and had a fondness for animals, especially
dogs.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Lillian is preceded in death by her
husband, Arnold Bouldin and son, Michael Bouldin. She is survived by her
two sons, Richard and Steven Bouldin, both of Manchester; two brothers,
Clyde Kirby of McMinnville and Floyd Kirby of Morrison.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, January 27 at 1:00 P.M. in
the Central Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 A.M. until time
of service on Monday at the funeral home.