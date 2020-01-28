1/26/20– Paul Moews

Paul “Snake” or “Tony” Moews of Normandy, passed this life on Sunday,
January 26, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare of Shelbyville, at the age of 63. No
services are scheduled.
A native of Bloomington, IL, he was the son of the late Paul Moews and
Charlotte Probus Moews of Bloomington, who survives. He enjoyed watching
old Western TV shows and cartoons on TV. He was an animal lover and was a
hat collector.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robbie
Moews.
Mr. Moews is survived by his mother, Charlotte Moews of Blomington, IL;
wife, Sharon Moews of Normandy; sons, Troy Moews of Springfield, IL, Dan
Enyeart (Nikki) and Jerry Enyeart (Kelli), both of South Bend, IN and Rich
Enyeart of Mishawaka, IN; daughter, Shan Rodriguez (Marc) of Osceola, IN;
brothers, Mike Moews (Terri) of Bloomington, IL and Ricky Moews (Cindy) of
FL; sister, Paula Vandegraft (Mike) Bloomington, IL; seven grandchildren
and seven great grandchildren.
