1/26/20 — Kenneth Wayne Bell

Mr. Kenneth Wayne Bell, 77, passed away Thursday
January 23, 2020 at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. He
was born in Denver, Colorado on December 4, 1942 to William Houston Bell
Sr. and Beatrice Smoot Bell who preceded him in death along with his
brothers, William Houston Bell Jr. and Frank James Bell.
He was a US Army veteran serving in Korean and the Cuban Crisis. He was a
member of the New Union Church of Christ, a honors graduate of the National
Radio Institute and was retired from the Carrier Corporation.
He is survived by his wife, Noblene Stone Bell; son, Mark Wayne Bell and
his wife, Heather of Nolensville, TN; daughter, Kimberly Ann Chatfield and
her husband, Bradley of Manchester; sister, Judy (Arland) Casey,
Manchester; brothers, Charles “Chuck” (Jeannette) Bell, Manchester and Gary
Hansen (Judy) Bell of Summitville; sister-in-law, Faye Bell, Manchester;
grandchildren, William Bradley and Carly Ann Chatfield, Addie Elizabeth,
Ivy Catherine, Stone Kenneth and Ridge Walden Bell; several nieces and
nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday in the Central Funeral Home Chapel
with Minister Charles Williams and Gary Bell officiating with burial to
follow in the Summitville Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the
McMinnville VFW and American Legion. Visitation: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Saturday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
