1/25/20– Mary W Boswell,

Mary W Boswell, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, January 21, 2020
at NHC of Tullahoma, at the age of 91. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The
family will receive friends at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home beginning at
9:30 AM.
Mary, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late Russell and Orene
Crosslin Watson. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Tullahoma and
enjoyed reading, cooking and visiting with her friends. She loved her
family and being in her home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, CSM
Howard D. Boswell and sister, Russell Nell Simmons.
Mrs. Boswell is survived by son, Robert Boswell (Vicki) of Estill Springs;
daughter, Sherry Walker of Hartselle, AL; sister, Louise W. Smith of
Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Robert Troy McFarland (Kimberley) of Nashville
and Linda Jean Robinson of Tullahoma and five great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in her
honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place,
Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
