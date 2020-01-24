1/25/20 — Lavada Jean Holt Lewis

Lavada Jean Holt Lewis, age 92, of Manchester passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at McArthur Manor. She was a native of Cannon Co.
Survivors include her children Bruce E. (Sandy) Lewis of Hillsboro & Gina
Lewis (John Kiser) of Kingsport; Grandchildren, Claire Kiser & Sophia Kiser
of Kingsport; and Sister, Cleta Knox of Woodbury.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Elmer Lewis; and her
parents, Dick & Hattie Vassar Holt.
Mrs. Lewis was a member of the Manchester Church of Nazarene and was a
housewife
Funeral Services will be 2 PM Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the Chapel of
Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. John Amspaugh officiating. Interment will
follow at Gilley Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 PM to 8 PM
Friday, January 24, 2020 at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will include Randall Holt, Billy Farless, Barry Knox, Timothy
Knox, Joel Holt, & Danny Holt.
Woodbury Funeral Home, 615.563.2311, www.woodburyfuneralhome.net