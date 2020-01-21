1/23/20– William Ronald England

Funeral services for Mr. William Ronald England, age 78, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the funeral home. Mr. England passed suddenly from this life on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at his residence in Manchester.
Ronald was born in Coffee County, TN, to the late Ashney and Jarusha England. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Manchester. Ronald was a Godly man and loved reading and studying his Bible. He enjoyed working on his farm with his goats and spoiling his grandchildren. His grandchildren were his entire world. Ronald was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, William is also preceded in death by one brother, Rodney England. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sherry England; one son, William Cam England (Alicia); one daughter, Fraya Brown (Oddie); five grandchildren, Tanner Trail, Nathan England, Joanna England, Hunter Brown, and Brandon Brown.
