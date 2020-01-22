1/23/20– Joyce Layne Jacobs

Mrs. Joyce Layne Jacobs, age 65 of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. She was born on June 14, 1954, to the late Homer and Wilma Haynes Layne in Altamont, TN. In addition to her parents, Joyce is preceded in death by one sister, Rita Thompson, and one granddaughter, Kelsey Freeze. She was of the Church of Christ faith, an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting and sewing, and she had a fondness for cats.
Mrs. Joyce is survived by her husband, Don Jacobs; son, Heath Jacobs and wife, Lisa of Manchester; daughter, Heather Holand of Manchester; six grandchildren, Hayden & Hailie Jacobs, Savannah Thomas, Kaitland, Carley & Krisslin Freeze; one brother, Homer Layne of Tracy City; three sisters, Faye Henley of Pelham, Freida Layne of Palmer, and Sherry Harris of Manchester; several nieces & nephews, and a host of friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Joyce will be conducted on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 11 AM in the Central Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in the Gnat Hill cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, January 22 from 4-8 PM at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.centralfuneralhome.com
