1/23/20– Bobby J Litchford

Bobby J Litchford, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, January 21,
2020 at his residence, at the age of 78. Graveside Services are scheduled
for Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 2 PM at Maplewood Cemetery. The family
will receive friends at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home from 1 – 2 PM.
Bobby was the son of the late Tom and Johnnie Dance Sanders Litchford. He
is survived by wife, Carol Litchford of Tullahoma; sons, Michael Litchford
(Tammie) of Tullahoma and Ronnie Litchford of Washington, DC.; daughter,
Kimberly Litchford of Lynchburg; seven grandchildren and ten great
grandchildren.
