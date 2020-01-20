1/22/20 — Kimberly Shawn Hodge

Hodge, Kimberly Shawn, of Manchester, passed this life on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 48. Kimberly was born in Tullahoma to Bobby and Brenda Combs Holder who both survive. During her life she owned and operated several different markets in Manchester and the surrounding areas, the last of which being the Land and Lake Market and Grill in Estill Springs. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Dwayne Holder and Shane Keith Holder. In addition to her parents, Kimberly is survived by two sons, Courtland Hodge and Braston (Faith) Hodge; two grandchildren, Keiston and Mia Hodge; and her boyfriend, Rodney Elkins. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Kathy Stamey officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Multi County Cancer Support Newtwork, P.O. Box 1355, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38101-9908;Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.